DGCA reports 33% rise in June domestic air traffic compared to last year

Over 76 million passengers were carried by domestic airlines during the first half of 2023 (January-June) as compared to 57 million during the same period of the previous year.

The domestic air traffic in June 2023 grew close to 33 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Among the operating airlines in the country, IndiGo had the highest market share at 63.2 percent, followed by Air India at 9.7 percent. The total market share of the Tata Group in the industry was 25.8 percent, combining Air India, Vistara and Air Asia.