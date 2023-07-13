homeaviation NewsDGCA reports 33% rise in June domestic air traffic compared to last year

DGCA reports 33% rise in June domestic air traffic compared to last year

1 Min Read

By Daanish Anand  Jul 13, 2023 4:24:01 PM IST (Published)

Over 76 million passengers were carried by domestic airlines during the first half of 2023 (January-June) as compared to 57 million during the same period of the previous year.

The domestic air traffic in June 2023 grew close to 33 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Over 76 million passengers were carried by domestic airlines during the first half of 2023 (January-June) as compared to 57 million during the same period of the previous year.
Among the operating airlines in the country, IndiGo had the highest market share at 63.2 percent, followed by Air India at 9.7 percent. The total market share of the Tata Group in the industry was 25.8 percent, combining Air India, Vistara and Air Asia.
SpiceJet finished last at 4.4 percent, owing to the tough year that the airline has had with its finances and operations.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Recommended Articles

View All

Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments

Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read

One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums

Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read