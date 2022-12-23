DGCA proposes full refunds and free flight in next class for flyers of downgraded air tickets

"In view of rapid expansion of air services within India and on international routes to/from India and with the increase in the volume of passenger traffic, it has been noticed that sometimes airlines downgrade passengers (tickets)," the DGCA said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed to amend its provisions to protect the rights of passengers affected by their air ticket being downgraded.
The DGCA has proposed that airlines should issue full refunds to passengers who are downgraded to lower class and also let them fly in the next available class for free.
"In view of rapid expansion of air services within India and on international routes to/from India and with the increase in the volume of passenger traffic, it has been noticed that sometimes Airlines downgrade passengers (tickets)," the DGCA said.
It has come to the airline regulator's notice that passengers who have booked their tickets on premium economy, first class or business class are downgraded to a lower flying class while checking-in because of various reasons such as change of aircraft, unserviceable seats, overbooking, among other reasons.
"In order to cater to such situations, DGCA is in the process of amending its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV “Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.” to protect the rights of air travelers affected by downgrading of their ticket," the DGCA said in a statement.
The proposal would go through stakeholder consultation before the final regulation is published. It is also open for public consultation for the next 30 days.
Existing compensation rules
The existing provisions under the CAR, which provides the following compensation, remain unchanged:
