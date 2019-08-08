DGCA proposes breath analyser test for ground handling, ATC staff

In a move to bring more efficiency and discipline in Indian civil aviation system, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has proposed subjecting nearly everyone involved in airside operations to breath analyser test.

The regulator has proposed random breath analyser test on a daily basis for at least 10 percent staff of departments involved in airside operations such as ground handling, air traffic controllers and maintenance and repair. The test is currently mandatory only for pilots and cabin crew.

While such regulations are already in action in countries such as the US and the UK, this is the first time it has been introduced in India.

"This is a huge step. It will help in making air transportation safer. Everyone working on the airside operations whether it is the ground handler, technician etc will be covered under this. For example, in Delhi, it will cover as many as 20,000 people. This will go a long way in bringing more discipline into the system," a senior official said.

As per the draft civil aviation requirement, the scope of the breath analyser test will expand to organisations engaged in air traffic control services, aerodrome management, aircraft maintenance and repair, ground handling agency and aircraft operations. Fire and rescue personnel, vehicle drivers and flight dispatchers will also fall under the radar.

The draft norms propose the use of a scientifically valid method such as a random-number table,Â or a computer-based random number generator to select covered employees for testing.

"The employer must ensure that all employees have an equal chance of being tested each time the selections are made. Specific individuals or groups must not be targeted, including certain occupational groups or locations," the regulator has proposed.

The person who would test positive in the breath analyser examination shall be kept off duty and their license has been proposed to be suspended for a period of three months. In the case of a second violation, the employee would be suspended for one year and if the employee is non-licensed personnel, then they shall be removed from the safety-related function.

In the case of a third violation, the personnel would be suspended for a period of three years. If the personnel still fails the breath analyser test for the fourth time, then the license of the person shall be cancelled by the regulator.

In the categories of ground handling and airport operation personnel, who do not hold any license or approval, the concerned airport has been proposed to create a procedure for temporary or permanent removal from duty in case of any number of violations.

The regulator has also proposed that the organisations shall have the responsibility to document the process for the breath analyser examination in their respective manuals and shall submit monthly data to the concerned Directorate latest by 10th ofÂ every month for the immediately preceding month.

The majority of adverse effects produced by alcohol relate to the brain, eyes and inner ear which are three crucial organs of any person associated with safety-related activities, DGCA has noted in its advisory.

Stakeholders can submit feedback over the next 30 days.