  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
The 2020 stocks: 4 smallcaps double investor wealth
Asian stocks drop after wall street's tech rally stumbles
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?
Home Aviation
Aviation

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

Updated : September 05, 2020 07:41 PM IST

DGCA has ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members.
It had on March 29 this year suspended the breath analyser (BA) test for "all aviation personnel" due to COVID-19 pandemic
In domestic flight operations, 10 percent of pilots and crew members should undergo a preflight BA test per day
DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Railways to begin recruitment process for 1.40 lakh posts in three categories from December 15

Railways to begin recruitment process for 1.40 lakh posts in three categories from December 15

Jammu & Kashmir sees record one-day jump of 1,251 COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

Jammu & Kashmir sees record one-day jump of 1,251 COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52% to Rs 88 crore

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52% to Rs 88 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement