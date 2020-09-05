Aviation DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew Updated : September 05, 2020 07:41 PM IST DGCA has ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. It had on March 29 this year suspended the breath analyser (BA) test for "all aviation personnel" due to COVID-19 pandemic In domestic flight operations, 10 percent of pilots and crew members should undergo a preflight BA test per day Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply