DGCA orders one-year suspension to SpiceJet pilots involved in runway overrun at Mumbai airport

The license of two pilots of SpiceJet who were involved in a runway overrun incident at Mumbai airport has been suspended for a year by the Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

The Aircraft, VT-SLP, was operating from Coimbatore to Mumbai on Jul 2 when it overshot the runway of Mumbai airport while landing.

The aircraft touched down late at approximately 4,462 ft from the runway threshold and resulted in a runway overrun.

The regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the two pilots to provide an explanation as to why the safety of passengers and Aircraft was endangered.

As per the reply, the regulator observed that the aircraft floated for a long time before the touchdown and touched down at approximately 4,462 ft from the runway threshold.