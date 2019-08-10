Aviation
DGCA orders one-year suspension to SpiceJet pilots involved in runway overrun at Mumbai airport
Updated : August 10, 2019 01:50 PM IST
The Aircraft, VT-SLP, was operating from Coimbatore to Mumbai on Jul 2 when it overshot the runway of Mumbai airport while landing.
The aircraft touched down late at approximately 4,462 ft from the runway threshold and resulted in a runway overrun.
