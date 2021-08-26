DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday has lifted ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operations in India.

The order for lifting the ban will enable operation of Boeing 737- 8 and Boeing 737-9 aircraft only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service, the order said.

In April, DGCA had allowed MAX aircraft to overfly Indian Air space and had allowed foreign registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which were grounded in India to conduct operational readiness flight and ferry fly out of India.

Also read:

In India, SpiceJet is the sole operator of MAX aircraft currently. It has 13 MAX aircraft in its fleet. The total order book of SpiceJet for MAX extends up to 205 airplanes with firm orders of 155 aircraft.

The Boeing MAX aircraft was grounded across the globe in March 2019 following two fatal accidents involving the aircraft type.

On March 13, 2019, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by DGCA after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane on March 10 near Addis Ababa which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

In March 2019 itself, the 737 Max plane was banned by the regulators of almost all the countries, including India, in the world.

The March 10, 2019, incident near Addis Ababa was the second in a period of five months. In October 2018, a 737 Max plane operated by Lion Air had crashed in Indonesia killing 180 people.

On 737 Max plane, European Union's Aviation Safety Agency had expressed concerns about the requirements of pilot training as well as on malfunction of "angle of attack" system, which triggered an anti-stall system linked to the aforementioned two crashes.