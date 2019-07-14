Aviation
DGCA launches investigation into series of safety lapses at SpiceJet after technician death, runway overruns
Updated : July 14, 2019 01:21 PM IST
With the onset of monsoon, there has been an unusual increase in the number of incidents of runway overruns by domestic airlines at Indian airports.
The regulator is also probing the reason behind the death of a SpiceJet technician at Kolkata airport on Wednesday.
DGCA has also issued show cause notice to some officials of the company.
