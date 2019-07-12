More bad news for IndiGo: Aviation regulator DGCA finds safety and airworthiness violations

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has been issued a show cause notice by India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over some lapses and violations found during an unplanned audit, sources close to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

DGCA issues showcause notice to head of training Capt Sanjiv Bhalla, head of flight safety Capt Hemant Kumar, senior vice president operations Capt Ashim Mitra and Capt Rakesh Srivastava of operations safety and has asked the officials to explain why action should not be action against them, sources said. The reply has to be submitted within 15 days.

The unplanned audit or surveillance of IndiGo was carried out by DGCA on July 8 and 9 in the areas of occurrence reporting, FOQA (flight operation quality assurance) monitoring and analysis, implementation of the safety management system, aircrew training, flight operations and airworthiness, sources said.

FOQA is a programme to improve aviation safety through the proactive use of flight recorder data, under which the operators use the data to identify and correct deficiencies in all areas of flight operations.

Among several lapses and violations, DGCA has noted that there is no safety action group at IndiGo training department to resolve critical issues and there are lapses in implementation of corrective training as well.

DGCA has also noted lack of supervision in corrected training, related documentation, absence of guidelines for deciding the quantum and type of corrective action and has pointed out that crew involved in exceedances are not made available for corrective training, sources said.