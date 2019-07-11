Aviation
DGCA issues show cause notice to Calicut airport over poor maintenance
Updated : July 11, 2019 08:23 PM IST
Citing excessive rubber deposit and water stagnation of about 1.5 metre near runway edge among other factors, DGCA has asked the airport to explain why the facilities at the airport have not been maintained as per the standards.
The regulator has listed eight issues, which were discovered during an inspection of the airport during July 5-6.
The explanation will have to reach the regulator within 15 days, failing which ex-parte decision will be taken.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more