DGCA issues show cause notice to Calicut airport over poor maintenance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the regulatory authority for civil aviation in the country, has issued a show cause notice to Calicut International Airport over poor maintenance and has asked the airport to submit the explanation within 15 days, people aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Citing excessive rubber deposit and water stagnation of about 1.5 metre near runway edge among other factors, the regulator has asked the airport to explain why the facilities at the airport have not been maintained as per the standards.

"It is inferred that critical parts of aerodrome required to conduct safe aircraft operations at Calicut International Airport, Calicut are not being maintained in accordance to regulatory requirements set out in CAR Section 4. Series B Part I. This indicates that the local airport management has not taken timely preventive measures, leading to above observations," the DGCA order issued to the airport read. CNBC-TV18 reviewed a copy of the order.

The regulator has listed eight issues, which were discovered during an inspection of the airport during July 5-6.

"Excessive rubber deposit are observed from RWY C/L to 3 metre on both sides of RWY 28 TDZ (touchdown zone)...cracks are observed at RWY 28 TDZ...a steep downward slope of 5 feet depth is observed immediately after the apron behind aircraft stand no. 1...," the regulator listed problem areas among other issues.