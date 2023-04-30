English
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India Chief & Flight safety head

By Dhananjay Khatri  Apr 30, 2023

Both CEO and Chief of flight safety are to file reply to the show cause notice within 15 days. Last week, the DGCA said it was conducting a probe into a matter where a pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, entertained a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27 thus violating DGCA safety norms.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, a source said.

The notice has also been issued to the airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.
The source said that these notices are issued to the top airlines officials for delaying the investigation and not reporting to the concerned authority at time.
