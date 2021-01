The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in dry ice. COVID-19 vaccines need to be transported in temperatures ranging between -8 degrees Celsius and -70 degree Celsius, reports suggest.

All airlines that are authorised to carry dangerous goods are permitted to carry COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice and non-scheduled carriers will have need to seek approval before transporting vaccines, the DGCA said.

Airlines have been allowed to carry vaccines packed in dry ice in passenger and cargo cabins. However, passengers will not be allowed on board if vaccines are transported in passenger cabin. Moreover, airlines have been advised to perform specific risk assessment, depending on the operational characteristics and configuration of the aircraft being used.

The regulator has advised transportation of vaccines in lower-deck cargo compartments. It has also asked airlines to train flight crew in hazards and risks associated in transporting dry ice. "Any seating position identified for a potential occupancy during any phase of the flight should pose no additional risk to its occupants, in particular in case of CO2 incapacitation/intoxication," the regulator said.

While DGCA has advised adequate number of carbon dioxide detectors in the cabin, it has cautioned carriers to ensure that these devices do not interfere with the aircraft's systems and other safety operation procedures of an aircraft.

"Running air-conditioning systems at maximum volume may lead to an additional risk when opening the doors to potential residue overpressure. The operator should consider this hazard when drafting the operational procedures for the transportation of vaccines," DGCA said.

The regulator has also recommended to use the cargo compartment that is located next to the outflow valve, to ensure that in case of partial or complete failure of the ventilation and pressurisation system during a flight, carbon dioxide will be ventilated overboard.