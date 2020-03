India has issued stringent guidelines for ground handling staff, crew members, and officials of airports and airlines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the advisory issued on March 3, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked all airlines to ensure that each arriving aircraft from South Korea, Japan and Italy is subjected to the disinfection process once they land.

The aircraft will be disinfected using alcohol-based agents as per WHO guidelines.

Those involved in aircraft cleaning activity should be provided with personnel protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, disposable covers for shoes etc. They should also be made aware of the correct usage and disposal procedure of their equipment, the DGCA said.

The government has already implemented thermal screening at 21 airports in the country, wherein passengers arriving from 12 countries with higher cases of coronavirus are thermally screened for the deadly virus before they can proceed for immigration.

All passengers arriving from Italy, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are being screened round the clock.

The advisory from the aviation regulator comes after three more cases of coronavirus were detected on March 2, with one being an Italian national and the remaining two Indians who have travel history of Dubai and Italy.

Moreover, visas issued to travellers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan issued on or before March 3 and those who have not entered India as yet, have been suspended. Visas issued to Chinese nationals on or before February 5 have already been suspended.

The government has suspended visas of all foreign nationals who have travelled to these countries in recent times.

Meanwhile, the advisory stated that apart from personnel protection equipment and infection control measures, traceability of crew and pilots should be well-documented in case a member is exposed to a suspected COVID-19 patient.

The regulator has directed that adequate hand santising facilities be made at multiple locations including check-in counters, terminal exit areas, thermal screening points, for use of staff and passengers.

“Operators to ensure that adequate PPEs are available on board all the aircraft for distribution to passengers on need or request basis for international and domestic sectors both. The above is for strict compliance by all concerned,” the DGCA directive read.

Over 5 lakh passengers have been screened so far at airports across India since the coronavirus outbreak, which has taken lives of nearly 3,000 people worldwide. As per Mumbai airport, approximately 64,621 passengers have been screened so far across 549 flights at the airport.