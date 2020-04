The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an air worthiness advisory to airlines in order to maintain aircraft while they are grounded due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The regulator has issued guidelines on storage of aircraft and their return to service at a time when over 650 planes of the country remain grounded amid a nationwide lockdown.

Domestic flights were banned from March 25 and international flights were suspended since March 23, causing an unprecedented crisis to one of the fastest growing aviation market of the world.

There are three kinds of storage of an aircraft, short-term, intermediate term and long term. When an aircraft is taken out of active operations for a period of less than 60 days or 2 months, it is called short-term storage. Intermediate storage is an aircraft taken out of service for more than 60 but less than 120 days and storage for 120 days or beyond is long-term.

DGCA has said the airline should form an aircraft storage program based on the recommendation of the manufacturer of the aircraft and its engine. The storage plan will be an integral part of Aircraft maintenance program or AMP. These storage programs along with documented procedures shall be submitted to the regional air worthiness offices for approval.

While it is a common practice to remove parts from aircraft that are in storage, the airline will have the responsibility to ensure that all parts used on type-ceritificated products are acceptable for installation, DGCA has said.

The airline must also consider the location where the aircraft will be stored and the need for repetitive inspection to ensure preservation of airframe, engines, electrical parts and operational checks.

Before an aircraft returns to service, inspections and other operational checks have to be conducted depending on the period of time an aircraft was in storage and the environment to which it was exposed. It also has to be disinfected prior to return to service.

"Conduct any operational check flights or test flights prior to return to service as considered appropriate," the regulator has said.

The regulator's regional and sub-regional offices will also carry out planned and unplanned surveillance inspection to ensure proper compliance of the procedure as part of Aircraft Maintenance Program.