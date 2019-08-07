#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
DGCA issues advisory to airports to keep runway in proper condition

Updated : August 07, 2019 10:15 AM IST

The DGCA has recommended the minimum frequency of friction measurement of runways, depending upon the average number of aircraft movements per day and annual aircraft weight of the runway.
For major airports like Delhi and Mumbai, where daily average aircraft movement is over 210, friction measurement has been recommended to take place once every week.

