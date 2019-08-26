DGCA issues advisory to airports on defective lithium batteries

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to all airport operators to ensure that passengers should not carry damaged, defective or recalled lithium batteries or devices in flights.

The regulator asked passengers not to carry models of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that Apple deemed a safety risk due to overheating batteries.

"Make information available to crew, passengers and staff about any restrictions and limitations to carry on board an aircraft damaged, defective or recalled lithium batteries or devices," the civil aviation regulator said in an advisory to operators.

The operators should remind the passengers of the need to immediately inform the cabin crew when a device is damaged, hot, produces smoke, is lost or falls into the seat structure.

The regulator also asked the operator to ensure that staff who is responsible for cargo acceptance and processing is fully aware that damaged, recalled or potentially hazardous lithium batteries, including those contained in equipment and/or shipped with equipment, are forbidden to be transported by aircraft at cargo.

"If a damaged, defective or recalled battery or device is noticed to have been carried inadvertantly on board an aircraft, the passenger concerned should be advised to keep the battery or device turned off, protect it from accidental activation and not charge it at any time," the advisory read.