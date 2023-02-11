homeaviation NewsDGCA imposes hefty fines on Air Asia for violation of civil aviation regulations

DGCA imposes hefty fines on Air Asia for violation of civil aviation regulations

2 Min(s) Read

By Daanish Anand  Feb 11, 2023 1:07:27 PM IST (Published)

The imposition of fines and withdrawal of the head of training shows the DGCA's commitment to enforcing the regulations and maintaining the highest standards of safety in the aviation industry.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a surveillance inspection of Air Asia from November 23 to November 25 2022, and observed that the airline was in violation of DGCA regulations, as a few mandatory exercises of the pilots were not done during the Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check as per schedule, which is a requirement set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Recommended Articles

View All

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals

Feb 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


As a result of this violation, DGCA issued show cause notices to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of Air Asia, seeking an explanation as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations. After examining the written reply, the DGCA took the following enforcement actions:
    • Financial Penalty of Rs 20,00,000 has been imposed on Air Asia for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
    • The Head of Training has been withdrawn from his position for a period of three months, for failing to discharge his duties as per the applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
    • Financial Penalty of Rs 3,00,000 each on eight designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.
      • Also Read: Air India close to record aircraft deal with Airbus, Boeing
      The DGCA has taken these enforcement actions to ensure the safety of air travel and to ensure that all airlines comply with the regulatory requirements set by the DGCA and the ICAO. The imposition of fines and withdrawal of the head of training shows the DGCA's commitment to enforcing the regulations and maintaining the highest standards of safety in the aviation industry.
      Air Asia is advised to take the necessary measures to comply with the applicable regulations and avoid any future violations. The airline is also required to take steps to prevent such violations from happening in the future, in order to maintain its compliance with the DGCA regulations.
      Also Read: India's aviation safety improves, ranks 55 as per international body's audit
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      Air AsiaDirectorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

      Next Article

      Air India close to record aircraft deal with Airbus, Boeing