DGCA imposes fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo

The DGCA has directed IndiGo to amend their documents and procedures in line with the prescribed requirements and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) guidelines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo. The airlines experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year.

Sources added the DGCA observed certain systemic deficiencies in Indigo Airlines documentation pertaining to operations, training, engineering procedures and Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) programme. The DGCA carried out a special audit of the airlines and reviewed their documentation and procedures.

On July 26, the DGCA suspended the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms as the aircraft they operated suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport in June. The senior official at the DGCA told news agency PTI that the licence of the Pilot-In-Command (PIC) was suspended for three months and that of the co-pilot for one month.

Sources said the DGCA did not get a satisfactory reply to the showcause notice issued to the airline.

An IndiGo aircraft operating the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight on June 15 had suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport, following which DGCA had launched a probe into the incident.

