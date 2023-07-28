CNBC TV18
DGCA imposes fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo, showcause notice issued

1 Min Read
By Daanish Anand  Jul 28, 2023 3:06:47 PM IST (Updated)

The DGCA has directed IndiGo to amend their documents and procedures in line with the prescribed requirements and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) guidelines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo. The DGCA has also issued a show cause notice to the airline, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The DGCA has directed IndiGo to amend their documents and procedures in line with the prescribed requirements and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) guidelines.
Indigo Airlines has experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year.
First Published: Jul 28, 2023 3:05 PM IST
