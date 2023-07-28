DGCA imposes fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo, showcause notice issued

The DGCA has directed IndiGo to amend their documents and procedures in line with the prescribed requirements and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) guidelines.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo. The DGCA has also issued a show cause notice to the airline, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Indigo Airlines has experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year.