DGCA gives new route approval to Vistara and IndiGo

DGCA granted new route approvals to low-budget airlines - Vistara and IndiGo for New Delhi - Tbilisi route and Delhi-Bali route respectively.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday granted new route approvals to low-budget airlines — Vistara and IndiGo. As per the information, IndiGo has been granted approval for New Delhi — Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) route whereas Vistara for Delhi-Bali (A province of Indonesia) route.
A joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara airlines, earlier this month, started its non-stop weekly flights between Mumbai and London by deploying India's only Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route in three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy.
“We are excited to launch direct connectivity between Mumbai and London – a historically significant route for trade, business and leisure alike. While Mumbai is the financial capital of India, London holds critical importance in the global financial world while also being a popular destination for travel and tourism from India, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vistara, said at the time of launch.
First Published: Jun 19, 2023 6:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read