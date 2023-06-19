DGCA gives new route approval to Vistara and IndiGo

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday granted new route approvals to low-budget airlines - Vistara and IndiGo. As per the information, IndiGo has been granted approval for New Delhi - Tbilisi route whereas Vistara for Delhi-Bali route.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday granted new route approvals to low-budget airlines — Vistara and IndiGo. As per the information, IndiGo has been granted approval for New Delhi — Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) route whereas Vistara for Delhi-Bali (A province of Indonesia) route.

A joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara airlines, earlier this month, started its non-stop weekly flights between Mumbai and London by deploying India's only Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route in three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy.