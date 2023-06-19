CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsDGCA gives new route approval to Vistara and IndiGo

DGCA gives new route approval to Vistara and IndiGo

DGCA gives new route approval to Vistara and IndiGo
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jun 19, 2023 7:24:23 PM IST (Updated)

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday granted new route approvals to low-budget airlines - Vistara and IndiGo. As per the information, IndiGo has been granted approval for New Delhi - Tbilisi route whereas Vistara for Delhi-Bali route.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday granted new route approvals to low-budget airlines — Vistara and IndiGo. As per the information, IndiGo has been granted approval for New Delhi — Tbilisi (Capital of Georgia) route whereas Vistara for Delhi-Bali (A province of Indonesia) route.

A joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara airlines, earlier this month, started its non-stop weekly flights between Mumbai and London by deploying India's only Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route in three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X