DGCA gives clean chit to Vistara pilots in 'Fuel Mayday' incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given clean chit to the two Vistara pilots involved in an incident where the aircraft had to issue a distress call due to low fuel availability, a senior official said.

The regulator has noted that the facts of the matter and after perusal, has allowed the two pilots to resume their normal flying duties without prejudice to the outcome of the final investigation report.

The aircraft, UK-944, was operating from Mumbai to Delhi but during approach at 250 feet, had decided to discontinue approach and divert to Lucknow due to a perceived increase in tailwinds beyond the aircraft limitations, the regulator has noted.

“At 17 miles top touch down, during approach for landing at Lucknow, the ATC informed the crew that runway visibility is 475 metres and is further dropping to 275 metres while the required minimum runway visual range is 600 metres.

As a result, the approach was discontinued and the aircraft climbed to 4,000 feet. Minimum fuel was declared when the aircraft had estimated 1,260 kilogram of fuel onboard and May Day fuel was declared at 1,100 kilogram,” the regulator has found in its initial report.

At this time, the nearest airport was Kanpur but the aircraft had to be diverted to Allahabad due to en-route weather. However, at this time, the weather at Lucknow improved significantly and the visibility improved to 600 metres and soon to 1,000 metres.

“At this time, the aircraft was 58 miles from Allahabad and 37 miles from Lucknow and the fuel available was just 500 kilogram. The crew decided to return back to Lucknow as the distance to be covered was less as compared to Allahabad.

The aircraft made the touchdown at Lucknow with 260 kilogram of fuel,” the initial report added, giving clean chit to the crew. On Tuesday, the regulator had grounded the pilot who had issued the May Day distress call.