DGCA gets request to de-register 3 SpiceJet aircraft, airline says operations not impacted

SpiceJet is currently facing fresh troubles as lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register three of its aircraft.

The names of the lessors according to the application on the DGCA website are Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited & Wilmington Trust SP Services.

However responding to this development, SpiceJet told CNBC-TV18 that all three aircraft are held under different portfolios but belong to one lessor that is SMBC.

The airline has also assured that these de-registration requests don't impact its operations.

"Two of the three planes are grounded for a long period now and the same doesn't affect our operations. We hold a very good relationship with the lessor and are in discussion to resolve the matter. We have been working to bring back our grounded fleet basis the loan sanctioned under the ECLGS scheme," the airline said in its response.

On May 8, the National Company Law Tribunal agreed to hear lessor Aircastle's plea seeking unpaid dues from SpiceJet. The airline said it is confident of resolving the matter without court proceedings. The airline also clarified that it is not admitting any liabilities to Aircastle.

"Presently there are no aircraft from this lessor in our fleet. All aircraft from this lessor have already been returned by SpiceJet. This development, in no manner, affects our operations or operating fleet. We are confident of resolving the matter without court proceedings and we are in discussions with their senior leadership team for the same. The comments provided here are without prejudice to our rights and in no way should be deemed as an admission of any liabilities," the statement said.

While the airline remains confident, its performance metrics don't look that good. SpiceJet's market share shrunk from over 10 percent in January 2022 to 6.4 percent in March 2023.

The punctuality rating also dropped to the second-last spot while its debt stood at over Rs 8,000 crore as of September 2022.

Things looked hopeful in its Q3FY23 earnings where SpiceJet posted a profit of Rs 110 crore against a profit of Rs 42 crore in Q3 of FY22.

SpiceJet's largest lessor Carlyle Aviation converted $100 million of outstanding dues into equity.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 in March CEO Ajay Singh said the airline is exploring similar option to convert dues into equity with other lessors as well.