DGCA gets request to de-register 3 SpiceJet aircraft, airline says operations not impacted

SpiceJet is currently facing fresh troubles as lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register three of its aircraft.

SpiceJet which has 25 of its 76 planes on the ground is facing fresh trouble. Lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register 3 aircraft operated by the airline.

The names of the lessors according to the application on the DGCA website are Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited & Wilmington Trust SP Services.

However responding to this development, SpiceJet told CNBC-TV18 that all three aircraft are held under different portfolios but belong to one lessor that is SMBC.