English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsDGCA gets request to de register 3 SpiceJet aircraft, airline says operations not impacted

DGCA gets request to de-register 3 SpiceJet aircraft, airline says operations not impacted

DGCA gets request to de-register 3 SpiceJet aircraft, airline says operations not impacted
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Madeeha Mujawar  May 9, 2023 8:35:30 PM IST (Published)

SpiceJet is currently facing fresh troubles as lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register three of its aircraft.

SpiceJet which has 25 of its 76 planes on the ground is facing fresh trouble. Lessors have requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to de-register 3 aircraft operated by the airline.

The names of the lessors according to the application on the DGCA website are Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited & Wilmington Trust SP Services.
However responding to this development, SpiceJet told CNBC-TV18 that all three aircraft are held under different portfolios but belong to one lessor that is SMBC.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X