DGCA gets new requests to de-register 9 Go First planes, takes total to 45 aircraft

In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.
Headwinds continue for the beleaguered airline Go First that is awaiting NCLT's directions on refraining lessors from taking away its aircraft.
In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.
Earlier, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient, and reliable manner.
The regulator directed cash-strapped airline to stop the sale of tickets with immediate effect till further orders.
The airline said it had stopped booking tickets much before the DGCA's directive. It has also cancelled flights till May 12.
Passengers who had booked Go First flights have been left in lurch with other airlines increasing fares. Travel agents have also written to Go First seeking immediate transfer of refunds but the airline has not addressed these requests yet.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Why AI has spooked Hollywood writers and which of your favourite shows will be impacted
May 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10
May 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read