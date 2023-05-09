DGCA gets new requests to de-register 9 Go First planes, takes total to 45 aircraft

In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.

Headwinds continue for the beleaguered airline Go First that is awaiting NCLT's directions on refraining lessors from taking away its aircraft.

In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.

Earlier, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient, and reliable manner.

The regulator directed cash-strapped airline to stop the sale of tickets with immediate effect till further orders.

The airline said it had stopped booking tickets much before the DGCA's directive. It has also cancelled flights till May 12.