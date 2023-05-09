DGCA gets new requests to de-register 9 Go First planes, takes total to 45 aircraft

In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.

Headwinds continue for the beleaguered airline Go First that is awaiting NCLT's directions on refraining lessors from taking away its aircraft.

In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far.