DGCA gets new requests to de-register 9 Go First planes, takes total to 45 aircraft

DGCA gets new requests to de-register 9 Go First planes, takes total to 45 aircraft
By Madeeha Mujawar  May 9, 2023 7:52:18 PM IST (Published)

In a fresh development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received new requests from lessors to de-register nine more aircraft. With requests for thirteen aircraft made on May 8 and 23 aircraft on May 4, the total aircraft de-registration requests stand for 45 aircraft so far. 

Headwinds continue for the beleaguered airline Go First that is awaiting NCLT's directions on refraining lessors from taking away its aircraft. 

Earlier, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue operations in a safe, efficient, and reliable manner.
