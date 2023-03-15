DGCA gets a checklist from Delhi Commission for Women on how to prevent unruly behaviour on flights, airports

Recommending actions against intoxicated persons, DCW has asked the flight regulator to prevent highly intoxicated persons from boarding the aircraft by establishing a mechanism to detect and report highly intoxicated passengers.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday submitted its detailed recommendations to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for amendment of guidelines to ensure the prevention of sexual harassment and unruly behaviour on flights and in airports.

Recommending actions against intoxicated persons, DCW has asked the regulatory body to prevent highly intoxicated persons from boarding the aircraft by establishing a mechanism to detect and report highly intoxicated passengers.

DCW has further recommended stricter actions on intoxicated passengers and suggested registration of FIR in case of any mishappenings.

These recommendations come after many such incidents were reported on domestic as well as international flights. A 37-year-old man was booked for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11.

The Tata Group-owned airliner was penalised twice in January this year by DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.