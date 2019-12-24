Aviation
DGCA finds GoAir pilots worked above the stipulated time risking safety, says report
Updated : December 24, 2019 10:26 AM IST
According to the sources cited in the report, the airline breached the Flight Duty Time Limitation norms, at times, making the crew fly for four consecutive nights.
The aviation authority, the report added, has cited around 40 such violations by the carrier in recent times.
