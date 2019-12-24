DGCA finds GoAir pilots worked above the stipulated time risking safety, says report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has cracked down on GoAir for making the pilots and cabin crew work in excess of stipulated hours, The Economic Times reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

“The inquiry is on and innumerable violations have been found of a serious nature. The airline has been asked to fix them,” one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report.

According to the sources cited in the report, the airline breached the Flight Duty Time Limitation norms, at times, making the crew fly for four consecutive nights. The aviation authority, the report added, has cited around 40 such violations by the carrier in recent times.

The breach of the FDTL guidelines is a serious offence as they are aimed at maintaining safe operations by ensuring that the crew is not fatigued. This violation could lead to a serious response from the authorities including penalising the carrier and the crew involved in the violations.

“FDTL violations are serious because they compromise the safety of airline operations…These rules are made to ensure that the fatigue of the crew does not compromise safety because a fatigued pilot would not be able to fly as efficiently as a non-fatigued pilot, thus compromising safety. The DGCA should take stringent action against both the airline and pilots or cabin crew members involved,” Shakti Lumba, former pilot and head of operations at two Indian carriers told ET.