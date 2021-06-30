DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights until July 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights until July 31.

The ban was imposed in March 2020 and has been in place since then.

The flights under air bubble agreements and international all-cargo operations will not come under the restrictions, the civil aviation watchdog said.

Air bubble arrangements are a mechanism to keep the flights under operation between India and other nations. Such flights operate with preconditions. Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Canada, Japan, Nigeria, Iraq, Germany, France, Ethiopia, Kenya, Bahrain, Kuwait, the Maldives, Rwanda, Nepal, the UAE, the UK, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, and the US.