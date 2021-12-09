DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial flights till January 31, 2022

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights till January 31, 2022.

A notice issued by the DGCA stated that the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.