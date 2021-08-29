COVID-19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till September 30

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

The DGCA's circular also said the suspension does not affect international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.