    • DGCA extends ban on international flights till August 31

    DGCA extends ban on international flights till August 31

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    The restriction shall not apply to international and cargo operations and flight specially approved by DGCA.

    DGCA extends ban on international flights till August 31
    The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has further extended the ban on international flights till August 31. Earlier, the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was to end on July 31.
    However, passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements and cargo flights will continue operations.
    "The restriction shall not apply to international and cargo operations and flight specially approved by DGCA. However international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," DGCA siad in a circular issued on Friday.
    The scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.
