DGCA eases norms for new heliport license

Getting a Heliport License is now likely to get easier as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has simplified the process for the grant of Heliport License. From now on, applications for NOC to five external organisations can be routed through a single tab in the applicant's eGCA profile.

Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply to the Ministry of Home, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and Forest Airport Authority of India & Local Administration.

The applicants can now apply for NOC through a single window provided on the eGCA portal. Under the simplified process, a separate tab has been provided in the applicant's eGCA profile. The applicants seeking NOC to five external organisations can now be routed through the new tab.

DGCA is the nodal authority that grants Heliport License or Operational Authorization to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated level, in compliance with Aircraft Rules and the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). The interested applicants seeking a licence are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal.

In November 2021 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched eGCA (e-Governance in Directorate General of Civil Aviation) portal to enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA.

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched UDAN 5.1 which is focused on helicopters. The previous rounds of UDAN scheme were not focused on helicopters, but UDAN 5.1 is purely focused on helicopters. Through UDAN 5.1 the government intends to enhance connectivity to remote areas and achieve last mile connectivity.