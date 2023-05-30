DGCA eases norms for new heliport license

English
    By Daanish Anand  May 30, 2023

    Getting a Heliport License is now likely to get easier as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has simplified the process for the grant of Heliport License. From now on, applications for NOC to five external organisations can be routed through a single tab in the applicant's eGCA profile.

    Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply to the Ministry of Home, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and Forest Airport Authority of India & Local Administration.
    The applicants can now apply for NOC through a single window provided on the eGCA portal. Under the simplified process, a separate tab has been provided in the applicant's eGCA profile. The applicants seeking NOC to five external organisations can now be routed through the new tab.
