DGCA forms expert committee to promote mental health among flight crew, air traffic controllers

After concerns were raised about the mental health of flight crew and air traffic controllers (ATCOs), the aviation regulator formed an expert committee of experienced DGCA officers, air safety, clinical aerospace medicine, and mental health experts.

The expert committee's aim is to provide best practices and guidance for operators and stakeholders in the field of mental health promotion of flight crew and air traffic controllers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has identified three major domains where the interventions were recommended, namely Mental Health Assessment during the medical assessments, Peer Support Programme (PSP), and pre-employment psychological assessment.

Also, the regulator said some quick and effective methods to assess mental health that can easily be performed by the DGCA-empanelled medical examiners during the medical examination have been recommended.

"These testing instruments consist of small questionnaires and interview techniques only, hence, will not substantially impact the current medical examination process for the license holders as well as the medical examiners," it said.

Further, DGCA said a separate, standalone, and customised training by a trained clinical psychologist for the flight crew and ATCOs to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions has been recommended.

Peer Support Programme

The scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs, and AAI to introduce a ‘Peer Support Programme’ (PSP) for its employees. This proactive and non-punitive programme will assist and support flight crew and ATCOs in recognising, coping with, and overcoming any problem, which might negatively affect their ability to safely exercise the privileges of their licence.

The Peer Support Programme will include trust between management and crew, education of flight crew/ATCOs regarding self-awareness and facilitation of self-referral, assistance provided by professionals, defining the process of ‘returning to duty’ and management of barriers resulting from fear of loss of licence, referral system to DGCA Medical Directorate and defining the initial and recurrent training of the peers.

Pre-Employment Psychological Assessment

It is recommended that each organisation may have their own customised 'Psychological Assessment' process using validated and reliable tools to match its organizational requirements and the available resources.

The psychological assessment tools should be validated and performed or overseen by a clinical psychologist with acquired knowledge in aviation relevant to the operating environment.

It should be undertaken at least within the past 24 months before commencing line flying or ATCO duties, unless the operator can demonstrate that the psychological assessment undertaken more than 24 months ago is still adequate for risk mitigation.

Clinical Psychology & Psychiatry Evaluation

If concerns regarding the mental state of a flight crew or ATCO has a direct or indirect effect on his or her performance and ability to operate safely, a detailed clinical mental health assessment needs to be undertaken at one of the Indian Air Force Boarding Centres.

Such cases shall be referred by the organisation to DGCA Medical Directorate for permission for a 'Special' medical examination.