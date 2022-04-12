DGCA catches 12 drunk airport ground staff in crackdown

As many as 12 airport ground handling and aircraft maintenance staff of IndiGo, SpiceJet, and others, were caught reporting to work drunk by India’s aviation regulator in January and February, Bloomberg has claimed.

The report states that the defaulters, including airport ground staff of Indian Oil Corporation, were caught during a regulatory crackdown by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“January 2022 witnessed the peak of COVID cases during the third wave. Being on certain medication can also lead to employees failing the breath-analyser tests. However, cases of ground staff failing this test are far and few between. We follow all laid down protocols to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees,” IndiGo told CNBC-TV18.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said: “SpiceJet has a zero-tolerance policy on this issue, and appropriate action as per company policy is taken in case of any violation. Safety and security of passengers and crew are of topmost priority at SpiceJet.”

The DGCA had stopped breath-analyser tests in March 2020 due to the rising COVID cases after pilots' union and several other airlines had raised concerns over a faster spread of the virus. The tests, however, were resumed last year.

“In December, India also revised guidelines to expand the universe of workers subjected to breath-analyser checks. Maintenance staff and anyone who visits the cockpit for inspection, audit, or training were included. The list now also includes drivers of baggage carts, loaders, push-back operators, and air traffic controllers,” the report stated, quoting a source.

According to the new guidelines, even when blood alcohol levels are near zero, the effects of consumption can last as long as 36 hours. “It is a well-known fact that even when the blood alcohol levels are zero in the body, there could be some effect of a hangover due to congeners. Alcohol present in the body even in small quantities jeopardises flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period,” an air safety civil aviation requirement document had said.

In the absence of mandatory breath analyser tests, the DGCA conducted random testing. If staff reports to work inebriated, the first breach only leads to a suspension. Repeat offenders, however, could see work permits confiscated.