DGCA bars Wings Aviation from flight training operations over Cessna crash

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has barred Wings Aviation Ltd from operating as flight training organisation until further orders.

The decision has been taken as the company failed to maintain safe, reliable and efficient training norms as required under Rule 41B of the Aircraft Rules 1937, the regulator has noted.

The move comes after the DGCA inspected the organisation on October 10-11 following a fatal accident involving the company's Cessna-172 aircraft bearing registration number VT-RGF. The aircraft was on a solo cross-country flight from Begumpet to Gobur on October 6 and the two pilots on board died in the accident.

The company did not have enough qualified workforce to perform various Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) functions for maintaining its fleet. The tasks introduced in the revision to aircraft maintenance manual of OEM have not been performed on the Cessna 172 aircraft fleet, the regulator has noted in its observations.