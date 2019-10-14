#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
DGCA bars Wings Aviation from flight training operations over Cessna crash

Updated : October 14, 2019 08:36 PM IST

The company ‘failed to maintain safe, reliable and efficient training standards as required under Rule 41B of the Aircraft Rules 1937’.
The company doesn’t have enough qualified workforce to perform various AMO, CAMO functions for maintaining its fleet.
