The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to withdraw its offer for discounted tickets as it was found in violation of fare cap set by the government, sources said.

The decision from the regulator came hours after it had asked the airline for a clarification on the sale offered despite a cap on fares in place.

The low-cost airline launched a '1+1' offer today for five days where discounted tickets were available for a travel period until March 31, 2021.

"We have given this Rs 899 offer only on RCS route viz only, where the fares are not capped... This1+1 offer is for passengers who will get vouchers in lieu of the ticket they book with SpiceJet but we have clearly mentioned that discount will be applicable maximum up to Rs 2,000 and will be applicable only on flights where selling fare is more than or equal to Rs 6,500. Hence, it’s no way violation of DGCA tariff," the airline told the regulator in its clarification.

However, DGCA has advised the airline to withdraw the sale offer completely.

"We have already complied with the DGCA directive," a SpiceJet spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.