DGCA asks passengers not to carry certain MacBook Pro models in flights

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said passengers should not carry models of 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that Apple deemed a safety risk due to overheating batteries.

Apple had on June 20 issued a notice on its website regarding the risk posed by the models of the MacBook Pro laptops.

"Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number," it added.

The company said it has voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.