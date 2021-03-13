  • SENSEX
DGCA asks airlines to deboard passengers not wearing masks properly, despite warnings

Updated : March 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST

DGCA on Saturday asked airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear their mask "properly" despite repeated warnings.
Also, the watchdog has directed airlines to treat a passenger as "unruly" in case the person violates the protocols.
