DGCA asks airlines to deboard passengers not wearing masks properly, despite warnings Updated : March 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST DGCA on Saturday asked airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear their mask "properly" despite repeated warnings. Also, the watchdog has directed airlines to treat a passenger as "unruly" in case the person violates the protocols. Published : March 13, 2021 03:37 PM IST