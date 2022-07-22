Airlines can not deny boarding to disabled without written doctor note, rules DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) has amended the civil aviation norms on the carriage of persons with disability and/or persons with impaired mobility.

“Airlines shall not refuse carriage of any person based on disability and/or reduced mobility," according to the amendment carried out in Para 4.1.35 of the Civil Aviation Requirement.

Further, if an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger is to be examined by a doctor in person.

The medical status of the patient and whether the person is fit to travel must be stated clearly by the doctor. After receiving a medical opinion, the airline will decide how best to handle carrying that customer.