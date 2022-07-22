Airlines can not deny boarding to disabled without written doctor note, rules DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended the civil aviation norms on the carriage of persons with disability and/or persons with impaired mobility.
“Airlines shall not refuse carriage of any person based on disability and/or reduced mobility," according to the amendment carried out in Para 4.1.35 of the Civil Aviation Requirement.
Further, if an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger is to be examined by a doctor in person.
The medical status of the patient and whether the person is fit to travel must be stated clearly by the doctor. After receiving a medical opinion, the airline will decide how best to handle carrying that customer.
In case of refusal of carriage, the airline shall inform the passenger in writing with reasons therein immediately.