Lower occupancy rates see air traffic drops 13% in June

As many as 105.12 lakh passengers flew in June this year, 13 percent less than the number of flyers in May, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) air traffic data.

The maximum market share of domestic passengers flown in the country was retained by IndiGo at 56.9 percent in June, followed by SpiceJet and GoFIRST at 9.5 percent each, Vistara at 9.4 percent and Air India at 7.5 percent.

However, IndiGo's passenger load factor, or occupancy rates, slipped to 78.6 percent in June compared to 81.8 percent in the previous month.

SpiceJet and Air India reported a 5 percent drop in occupancy rates as well.

Air India recorded 75.4 percent occupancy rates in June compared to 80.5 percent in May.

GoFIRST's occupancy rates also fell to 78.7 percent in June compared to 86.5 percent in the month before.

Vistara's passenger load traffic slipped by a percent to 83.8 percent in June from 84.8 percent in May.

AirAsia India was the most punctual airline in June as it recorded 89.8 percent on-time performance.

As of July 14, there are 692 aircraft in India, of which IndiGo leads with 283 planes, Air India is at 116, SpiceJet has 87, GoFIRST has 57, Vistara at 56, AirAsia India has 28, and Air India Express has 24.

The Indian aviation industry has been navigating one headwind after the other over the last two years and the last couple of months has been quite bumpy.

Among the many issues faced by the sector, incidents of windshield crack, engine glitches, smoke in the cabin, and equipment malfunction have been reported across various airlines in the country.