Dense fog impacts daily flight operations at Delhi Airport
Updated : December 30, 2019 08:03 AM IST
IndiGo and Spicejet have also alerted passengers about the delays in airlines’ operations and asked them to stay in touch with airlines’ staff.
Three flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Monday morning due to heavy fog.
Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.
