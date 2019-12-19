Dense fog and traffic snarls throw air, road traffic out of gear in Delhi

Low visibility and traffic snarls due to dense fog in Delhi and its surrounding areas have affected the air and road traffic in the national capital on Thursday morning.

Coming to air traffic, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has alerted the passengers about the possible flight disruptions. “Low visibility procedures are being implemented at Delhi airport,” Delhi Airport tweeted.

To make matters worse, massive traffic jams on roads were also witnessed in many parts of the capital in the morning as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to stop the planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sanjiv Kapoor, chief operating officer of Vistara tweeted, "Tough travel day at Delhi due to combination of poor visibility and traffic jam on the highway due to police barricades”.

IndiGo also informed its passengers about the flight delays ‘across the network’ due to weather conditions in Delhi.

SpiceJet advised passengers to keep a check on live traffic while travelling to the Delhi Airport and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey.