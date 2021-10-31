Delhi’s IGI Airport resumes flight services from Terminal-1 after 18 months

Flight operations from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal-1 resumed today after 18 months of closure.

The airport had announced on October 8 that it would resume flight services at the T1 terminal from October 31.

Delhi: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumes flight operations from today after 18 months of closure. pic.twitter.com/3DpQttNT8q — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

The flight operations were being handled by Terminal-2 and Terminal-3 since the closure of Terminal-1.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said the suspension of the scheduled international passenger flights, imposed on June 26, 2020, has been extended till November 30.

The DGCA had first imposed restrictions on scheduled international passenger services in India on March 23, 2020, due to Covid.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the authority on a case-to-case basis.”

However, this restriction will not be applicable on cargo flights and flights approved by the aviation regulator.