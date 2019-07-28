Delhi to get country's most advanced, tallest ATC tower in August
Updated : July 28, 2019 12:32 PM IST
At a height of 102 meters, the tower enables air traffic controllers to have better visibility of all the three runways, apron area and taxiways.
At least 1,200 landings and take-offs happen every day from Delhi airport along with overflying traffic of at least 250 planes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more