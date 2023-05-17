Several passengers injured after Delhi-Sydney Air India flight suffers mid-air turbulence

The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at Sydney airport.

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight were injured after the flight encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at Sydney airport. Meanwhile, no passenger was hospitalised, news agency ANI reported.

"Seven passengers reported minor sprain after the turbulence," sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were quoted by News 18 as saying.

Following the incident, Air India cabin crew provided first aid to the injured passengers. Assistance from a doctor and nurse travelling on the flight was also provided.

"Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalization," an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that this onboard incident was reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice.

A similar incident happened last year in May when 12 passengers were injured after a Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight faced “severe turbulence”.

(With inputs from News 18)