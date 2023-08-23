Delhi-Pune Vistara flight makes emergency landing due to windshield crack

A Pune-bound Vistara flight had to return to Delhi on Tuesday after encountering adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield.

“We confirm that UK 991 flying from Delhi to Pune on August 22, encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in crack in its windshield,” a Vistara spokesperson told CNBC TV18.

“Pilots decided to turn-back and the aircraft landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. An alternate aircraft was arranged immediately which departed shortly,” the spokesperson further added.

This was the second incident involving a Vistara flight in less than a week.

Last week, on August 18, a hoax bomb threat call was received at Delhi Airport’s customer care centre regarding a Pune-bound Vistara flight at 7:30 am.

“Nothing suspicious found till now,” police said. An FIR has been registered in the matter, the Deputy Commissioner Of Police of the IGI Airport said.

UK-971, which was scheduled for departure at 8:30 am from Delhi to Pune, was delayed after airport officials received a call mid-boarding procedures, sources say.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks,” Air Vistara said.

All passengers along with their luggage were deboarded safely and necessary checks were taken, Vistara officials told. The airline also noted that it is cooperating with the relevant security agencies.