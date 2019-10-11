Delhi-NCR gets second airport, commercial flight takes off from Hindon

Hindon is now the second airport available for commercial operations in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the launch of its first commercial flight.

The flight 4H-104 was operated in a Kings Air B-350 aircraft by Air Heritage from Pithoragarh to Hindon and 4H-105 flew from Hindon to Pithoragarh. It will operate six days a week except for Thursday.

Star Air is also expected to commence scheduled flights for Hubli-Hindon-Hubli with effect from November 6 in a 50-seater Embraer EMB-145 (Jet engine).

The event was attended by minister of state for road transport and highways Gen. VK Singh (Retd) and Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat among others.

Hindon was part of the government’s regional connectivity scheme called UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik. As part of the scheme, Ghodawat Airlines has been awarded Hubli-Hindon and IndiGo has been awarded Hindon-Kannur and Ozar(Nasik)-Hindon.

Hindon is an Indian Air Force base under the Western Air Command and is the largest airbase in Asia and eighth largest in the world. The venue of annual Air Force Day Parade was shifted from Palam to Hindon in 2006.