Aviation
Delhi-NCR gets second airport, commercial flight takes off from Hindon
Updated : October 11, 2019 07:59 PM IST
The flight 4H-104 was operated in a Kings Air B-350 aircraft by Air Heritage from Pithoragarh to Hindon and 4H-105 flew from Hindon to Pithoragarh.
Hindon was part of the government’s regional connectivity scheme called UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik.
Hindon is an Indian Air Force base under the Western Air Command and is the largest airbase in Asia and eighth largest in the world.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more