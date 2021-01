On Saturday (January 30), the Delhi government lifted the seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) who test negative for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The government had tightened the COVID-19 protocol on January 8, by ordering mandatory institutional quarantine, even for those who tested negative for the disease.

To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Del govt takes imp decisions. All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine pic.twitter.com/hYDsaOn8q1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2021

The government’s decision then was taken amid concerns about a mutant fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus that emerged in Britain. Those who tested positive were then moved to special wards set up at a government-run hospital in Delhi and their samples were further tested for the nature of the strain.

Earlier, on December 23, 2020, the Centre had suspended services between India and the UK over the new and more contagious strain of the coronavirus. The Delhi chief minister had even urged the Centre to extend the flight-ban till January 31.

SOPs released by the government for UK returnees mandate them to go for self-paid COVID-19 tests on arrival. That apart, they must also carry a COVID-19 negative report from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.